Antonio Valencia reacts to his new Man Utd contract

Very happy to announce that I will stay at @ManUtd_Es 2019. I want to thank the club, my coach and the fans for your trust. pic.twitter.com/3cs8ssZupL — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 26, 2017

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to having signed a new contract.

As we told you earlier today, the Ecuador international has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension that keeps him at Old Trafford until June 2019.

The 31-year-old tweeted: “Very happy to announce that I will stay at @ManUtd_Es 2019. I want to thank the club, my coach and the fans for your trust.”

United have an option to extend the deal for an extra season, so they could keep the former Wigan Athletic man on their books until 2020 if they wish.