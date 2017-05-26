Antonio Valencia signs new Man Utd contract

.@Anto_V25 has signed a contract extension at #MUFC until June 2019 with the option for a further year: https://t.co/zJiy0QxLyV pic.twitter.com/POuWdyF68T — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2017

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has signed a two-year contract extension at the club.

The Ecuador international is now tied to the Red Devils until June 2019, with United also having an option to extend the deal for a third season until June 2020.

Valencia, aged 31, will be just shy of his 34th birthday when his new deal expires.

He has been one of the most solid performers for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and has captained the team regularly, including during this week’s Europa League triumph over Ajax in Stockholm.

Valencia moved to Old Trafford from Wigan Athletic for around £16m in 2009. He has made 291 appearances for the club to date, scoring 22 goals.

He has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Europa League and three Community Shields in his time at the club and is a firm man favourite.