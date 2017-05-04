Arda Turan to reject Arsenal interest, says agent

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan will turn down the chance to join Arsenal this summer, according to his agent.

The Turkey international, who has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side at Camp Nou, has been touted for a move to the Gunners or Italian side Inter Milan when the transfer window opens.

But those rumours were swiftly shot down by Turan’s camp.

His agent Ahmet Bulut told Spanish newspaper AS : “Arda is going to continue at Barcelona. He has no other plans and he is very happy there.”

The 30-year-old was signed by Barca from Atletico Madrid in a €34m deal in July 2015. But he was unable to make his debut until January 2016 due to the transfer ban being served by the Catalan giants at the time. He is under contract until June 2020.

But the report suggests that, contrary to Bulut’s comments, the matter could be taken out of Turan’s hands if Barca are determined to move him on as part of an overhaul of their squad.