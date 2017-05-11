Arsenal contract rebel hints that he will stay

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has dropped a big hint on social media that he intends to stay at the club.

The Germany international is due to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and talks over an extension are currently on hold. But Ozil might be inclined to change that.

He liked a comment on Instagram that urged him to stay at Arsenal forever.

Instagram user marcelomarquezw wrote after last night’s game against Southampton: “I love you. Stay at Arsenal forever.”

Ozil’s official account responded by liking the comment.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013. The five-year contract he signed at that stage will expire in June 2018. Like team-mate Alexis Sanchez, whose deal is due to expire at the same time, he has shelved contract discussions until the end of the season after initial talks hit stalemate.

Is the former Schalke and Werder Bremen man beginning to soften his position or at least let fans know what his preference would be if the club comes up with the right offer?