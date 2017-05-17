Arsenal linked with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham

Arsenal are plotting a deal to snap up Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old is reportedly prepared to quit Stamford Bridge if he doesn’t receive assurances of a place in the first-team squad for next season.

Abraham has spent this season on loan at Bristol City and finished the season as the Championship’s second-top goalscorer with 23 goals for the struggling Robins.

Having proved himself in English football’s second-tier, the England Under-21 international is said to be seeking assurances that he will be given a chance to force his way into Antonio Conte’s plans next term.

If that offer isn’t on the table, he is prepared to quit the club where he came through the youth ranks. Abraham joined the Blues in 2004 and has made two Premier League appearances for them.

But Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to be confident he can convince the youngster to move across London.

The Frenchman reportedly sees the 6ft 4in forward as an option as he seeks alternative options in attack.