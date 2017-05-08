Arsenal and Spurs going head-to-head to sign Ross Barkley

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is a transfer target for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail .

The England international, aged 23, is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and is yet to agree a new deal.

Ronald Koeman dropped Barkley to the bench for Saturday’s trip to Swansea City and the Toffees are said to be minded to sell if he does not sign a contract extension in the coming weeks. Barkley is reportedly aware of the club’s position.

The article claims Spurs are the favourites to sign Barkley if he fails to agree terms, but the Gunners have also been in touch to register their interest in signing him. They gave notice that they would be in the market to sign the player if he does become available.

Chelsea and Manchester City would also be interested in bolstering their homegrown player quota by signing Barkley, the report suggests.

Barkley is a boyhood Evertonian and has been on the club’s books since 2005, when he was just 11 years old. He has since clocked up 177 first-team appearances for the Toffees.

But he is said to be considering a fresh start with a team that can offer Champions League football.

Everton would reportedly expect a £35m fee despite Barkley having only one season to run on his contract.