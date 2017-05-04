Arsenal and Spurs vying to sign Jean Michael Seri

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri is a transfer target for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Guardian .

Scouts from the Gunners and Spurs have watched Seri in action several times this season, while the former Paços de Ferreira player’s representative was reportedly in London last week for informal talks with both clubs.

But the Premier League clubs will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the in-form Ivory Coast international, while Southampton and Leicester are also credited with interest.

Seri, aged 25, has starred in a box-to-box role for Nice this season, scoring six goals and creating a further nine in 31 league appearances.

The Ligue 1 high-flyers are said to want a fee of £20m for their player, who has a €40m (£33m) release clause in the contract he signed when he joined them in 2015. He has two years left to run on that deal.