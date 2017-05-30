Arsene Wenger agrees new two-year deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed to sign a new two-year contract at the club, according to the BBC .

Official confirmation of Wenger’s new deal will reportedly come on Wednesday.

The long-serving Gunners boss met club owner Stan Kroenke on Monday – two days after the north Londoners’ FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea – to confirm his future. The decision was relayed to directors at board meeting earlier today.

Despite mounting pressure on the 67-year-old and a vociferous #WengerOut campaign against him, the offer of a two-year extension has been on the table for some time.

The Frenchman has been coy when questioned on his future all season, but will now extend his 21-year spell in charge of Arsenal, who he joined in 1996.

Arsenal have just finished outside the Premier League’s top four for the first time since he took charge and will not be in the Champions League next season.