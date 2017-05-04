Bayern Munich hold talks with Alexis Sanchez’s agent

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez’s agent has held talks with Bayern Munich over a possible transfer, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Chile international, aged 28, is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June 2018 and talks with the Gunners over an extension are currently on hold. Discussions came to a stalemate and were shelved until the end of the current season.

German champions Bayern are hoping to capitalise on the uncertainty and have reportedly made Sanchez their top transfer target for this summer.

They had representatives in attendance at Wembley for Arsenal’s recent FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

They have reportedly already spoken to Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich, who also represents Bayern midfielder and Sanchez’s Chile team-mate Arturo Vidal, to begin laying the groundwork for a prospective deal.

Former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, now of Werder Bremen, is said to be Bayern’s backup option if they fail to sign Sanchez.