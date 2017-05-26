Bernardo Silva follows Man City on Twitter ahead of £43m transfer

Monaco attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is on the verge of joining Manchester City in a £43m deal, according to the BBC.

The Portugal international has already followed City’s official Twitter account today and the deal is expected to be confirmed later today.

Silva, aged 22, would then officially become a City player on July 1 when the summer transfer window opens. At £43m, he would become City’s fourth most expensive signing of all time after Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and John Stones.

He has been in impressive form for Ligue 1 side Monaco this season, making 58 appearances, including two against City in the Champions League. He has scored 11 goals and bagged 12 assists this term as Monaco won the title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Silva has just completed his third season at Monaco, who he joined from boyhood club Benfica in 2014.

He has 12 caps and one goal for Portugal to date.