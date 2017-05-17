Chelsea join Man City in race for Kyle Walker

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester City in the battle to sign Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker, according to the Daily Mirror .

England international Walker, aged 26, has been strongly tipped to leave Spurs this summer. Manchester City, who bade farewell to Pablo Zabaleta last night and are in the market for more than one full-back this summer, were always the favourites to land him.

But Premier League champions Chelsea are now in the running for the former Sheffield United man, too.

Walker would be tailor-made for the right wing-back spot in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.

Winger Victor Moses currently occupies the position. Despite the Nigeria international’s impressive season, Walker would be a better fit and effectively already operates as a wing-back for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

A fee of £40m is mentioned in the article. Spurs would apparently not consider selling Walker for less. Both Chelsea and City would be willing to double his £70,000-a-week wages.