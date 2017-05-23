Chelsea keeper signs new contract

A new contract for Eduardo! https://t.co/uc1radqJZ0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2017

Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo has signed a new contract with the Premier League champions.

He has put pen to paper on a one-year extension to keep him at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2017/18 campaign. His previous deal was due to expire next month.

He said: “I am very happy to stay at Chelsea for another year. This season has been very successful for the club, and everybody has made me feel like a part of the family. I hope next season can be just as positive and we can win many more trophies.”

In a statement, Chelsea praised him as an important part of their goalkeeping team and said he had helped to ensure no.1 Thibaut Courtois flourished during the title-winning campaign.

The 34-year-old served as third-choice keeper behind Courtois and Asmir Begovic this season. He joined Antonio Conte’s side from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in August 2016, but is yet to make an appearance for the Blues.

Eduardo, who has also played for Braga, Genoa and İstanbul Başakşehir, has 36 caps for the Portugal national team.