Chelsea lead race for Jann-Fiete Arp

Say hello to Jann-Fiete Arp (16, ST). He has scored 20 goals in 13 games for the U17s this season. pic.twitter.com/sI1p8bxZff — HSV News EN (@HSVnewsEN) November 28, 2016

Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Hamburg starlet Jann-Fiete Arp, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Germany Under-17 international has caught the eye with hat-tricks against both Bosnia and the Republic of Ireland in the European Under-17 Championships, which are currently being played.

But he had been on the Blues radar for a while before the tournament started. The Premier League champions elect have reportedly been scouting Arp for the past six months.

He has scored 26 goals in 21 games for Hamburg’s youth team this season and joined head coach Markus Gisdol’s first-team squad for a training camp in Dubai in January, when he was only 16 years old.

But he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer. His current deal expires in June 2018 and Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt has made it clear they want to extend that because they know that he will become a Bundesliga player.

He said: “We want to extend with him, without if and but. We all know that he has what it takes to be a Bundesliga player – and not just since yesterday.”