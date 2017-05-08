Chelsea linked with £70m double raid for Roma pair Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are weighing up a £70m double bid for Roma duo Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger, according to The Sun .

Head coach Antonio Conte has been openly telling reporters that his squad will need to be strengthened considerable ahead of a return to Champions League football next season.

Nainggolan and Rudiger are both said to be high on Conte’s shopping list as he and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy prepare for their summer business.

Belgium international midfielder Nainggolan was close to joining the Blues last summer, but the Premier League leaders failed to match Roma’s £32m asking price.

The 28-year-old would theoretically be deployed alongside N’Golo Kante at the base of the Chelsea midfield.

Conte also needs to strengthen at centre-back. Germany international Rudiger was also linked with the Blues last summer before suffering an injury that ruled him out of Euro 2016.

They are ready to reignite that interest in the 24-year-old this summer and will hope that £70m is enough to land both players.