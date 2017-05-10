Chelsea sign Rangers starlet Billy Gilmour

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour from Rangers this summer, the Scottish club has announced.

Gilmour, aged 15, will sign a professional contract with the Premier League champions elect when he celebrates his 16th birthday. A Rangers statement confirmed they would receive a “significant sum” for a player who is yet to play for their first team. They also revealed that they would be in line for further bonus payments in the future dependent on Gilmour’s progress at Stamford Bridge.

The player, who currently turns out for Rangers’ under-16 side, had been offered a contract at Ibrox, but turned it down and indicated that he would be seeking a move to a Premier League club.

Rangers’ full statement read: “Rangers can confirm that agreement has been reached for our under-16 player Billy Gilmour to join Chelsea in the summer.

“The club’s preference would have been for Billy to stay at Rangers but when he made clear his desire to move to the Premier League it was important that we maximised the commercial value for him. We believe we have done this.

“The agreement will provide Rangers with a significant sum for a young player who has yet to play first-team football, and further significant amounts could be due based on milestones being reached. We are pleased with this outcome and believe this deal represents good value for Rangers.

“That he was sought after by many Premiership clubs, and indeed a number of the largest clubs in Europe, further demonstrates the quality of player now being produced by the Academy. Everyone at Rangers wishes Billy well for his future.”

Gilmour has been involved in first-team training under current boss Pedro Caixinha and his predecessor Mark Warburton. Caixinha has also met the youngster’s parents in an unsuccessful effort to convince the Scotland under-16 international to stay put.