Chelsea star jumps the gun and reveals he has won Premier League goal of the month

⚽👍Muy contento por el premio al mejor gol de abril. Gracias por los votos / Very happy with the GOTM Award. Thanks for voting #ComeOnBlues🔵 pic.twitter.com/xuYkON6GYk — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) May 11, 2017

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has scuppered the Premier League and their sponsor’s monthly announcement of the result of their goal of the month competition by announcing a day early that he has won it.

The fan-voted award was due to be announced on Friday but, having posed for a photo with his trophy at Stamford Bridge, Pedro got a bit over-excited and broke the news himself.

He wrote: “Very happy with the GOTM Award. Thanks for voting.”

The Premier League have not yet officially confirmed that Pedro is the winner but giving him the trophy was a bit careless if he isn’t!

The former Barcelona star topped the pole for his strike against Everton on April 30.