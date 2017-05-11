Chelsea star jumps the gun and reveals he has won Premier League goal of the month

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has scuppered the Premier League and their sponsor’s monthly announcement of the result of their goal of the month competition by announcing a day early that he has won it.

The fan-voted award was due to be announced on Friday but, having posed for a photo with his trophy at Stamford Bridge, Pedro got a bit over-excited and broke the news himself.

He wrote: “Very happy with the GOTM Award. Thanks for voting.”

The Premier League have not yet officially confirmed that Pedro is the winner but giving him the trophy was a bit careless if he isn’t!

The former Barcelona star topped the pole for his strike against Everton on April 30.