Chelsea star sad about Sunderland relegation

Sad to see @SunderlandAFC going down. No doubt they will bounce back to the @premierleague soon! — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 29, 2017

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has posted on Twitter to reveal his sorrow at former club Sunderland’s relegation.

The Spaniard, who is currently enjoying life at the other end of the Premier League table and on course to pick up a winner’s medal with the Blues, played for the Black Cats during the second half of the 2013/14 season.

Alonso, aged 26, said he was sad to see David Moyes’ side going down. But he tipped them to bounce back to the top-flight soon.