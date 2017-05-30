Chelsea’s Izzy Brown reacts to winning promotion with Huddersfield

Chelsea starlet Izzy Brown won promotion to the Premier League with loan club Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The Terriers secured top-flight football for the 2017/18 with a penalty shootout victory over Reading at Wembley.

Brown posted a photo of him posing with the trophy on the Wembley turf, but he also took the time to thank goalkeeper Danny Ward for saving his life.

Ward’s shootout heroics came after Brown had failed to convert a good chance to win the match.