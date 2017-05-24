Confirmed Europa League Final Team News: Ajax vs Man Utd

Ajax team to play Man Utd

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, aged 17 years and 285 days will bcome the youngest player ever to feature in a major European final after being named in the starting lineup for tonight’s Europa League final against Manchester United in Stockholm.

Given that Daley Sinkgraven is injured and Nick Viergever is suspended, the team is pretty much as expected. Jairo Riedewald replaces Viergever at left-back.

Starting XI: Onana, Veltman, Riedewald, Sanchez, Traore, Klaassen, Younes, Schone, Ziyech, Dolberg, De Ligt

Man Utd team to play Ajax

Setting aside the much-changed sides that have taken to the field in recent Premier League games, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes just two changes to the side that started the Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

Eric Bailly, who was sent-off that night and is suspended, and Jesse Lingard drop out.

They are replaced by Chris Smalling and Juan Mata, who is deemed fit to start after easing himself back into action after injury.

Lingard is among the substitutes, as is captain Wayne Rooney.

Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal having been the preferred keeper in the Europa League all season. David De Gea is on the bench having been left out of the matchday squad entirely for the last two Premier League games.

Starting XI: Romero, Valencia (c), Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Mata, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford