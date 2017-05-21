Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Everton lineups

Arsenal team to play Everton

Here it is – our final @premierleague lineup of the season#AFCvEFC pic.twitter.com/lFoISMaKi3 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 21, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes three changes for this afternoon’s must-win game against Everton.

Laurent Koscielny is fit to return in defence, while Gabriel and Danny Welbeck also return.

Shkodran Mustafi, Kieran Gibbs and Olivier Giroud drop out of the side that beat Sunderland in midweek.

Starting XI: Cech, Holding, Koscielny, Gabriel, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck

Everton team to play Arsenal

📋 | Team news is in! @ronaldkoeman makes one change from our last game as Enner Valencia starts in place of Ross Barkley. COYB! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/2NzPlvjkOS — Everton (@Everton) May 21, 2017

Everton make one change for today’s game against Everton.

Enner Valencia comes into the team to replace Ross Barkley, who manager Ronald Koeman last week said he was not confident would stay at the club beyond this summer.

Starting XI: Robles, Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Valencia, Mirallas, Lukaku