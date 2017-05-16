Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Sunderland lineups

Arsenal team to play Sunderland

It's 1️⃣ hour before #AFCvSAFC – and that means it's time for our team news pic.twitter.com/PyEAaoOpCE — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 16, 2017

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez has shaken off the injury that forced him off after scoring at Stoke City last weekend to start against Sunderland this evening, but Laurent Koscielny has not recovered in time to feature.

Fit-again Kieran Gibbs, who missed the trip to the Potteries, replaces Koscielny in the starting XI and plays at left wing-back, with Nacho Monreal dropping into the three-man defence.

The second of two changes made by Arsene Wenger sees midfielder Aaron Ramsey come into the team in place of Francis Coquelin.

Starting XI: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Alexis, Giroud

Sunderland team to play Arsenal

📝 Here's how #SAFC line up to face the Gunners tonight… pic.twitter.com/YFmNUdVf3K — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 16, 2017

Sunderland manager David Moyes makes two changes for tonight’s game against Arsenal, with midfielder Lee Cattermole returning from injury to start.

The other change sees Bryan Oviedo come into the team.

Jason Denayer and Victor Anichebe make way.

Starting XI: Pickford; Jones, Manquillo, O’Shea (c), Kone, Oviedo, Ndong, Larsson, Cattermole, Borini, Defoe.