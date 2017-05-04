Confirmed Team News: Celta Vigo vs Man Utd lineups

Celta team to play Man Utd

⚽️11 xogadores para unha cita histórica! Ensinémoslle ao mundo o significado de Afouteza! A pola vitoria! #ThisIsAfouteza #CeltaManchester pic.twitter.com/UoTeCkB4tL — RC Celta (@RCCelta) May 4, 2017

Celta Vigo named former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas and former Manchester City youngster John Guidetti in their starting lineup to face Manchester United in tonight’s Europa League semi-final first leg at Balaidos.

Starting XI: Alvarez, Mallo, Radoja, Hernandez, Guidetti, Aspas, Sisto, Wass, Jonny, Cabral, Roncaglia.

Man Utd team to play Celta

Eric Bailly has shaken off his injury to start at the heart of Manchester United’s defence against Celta Vigo this evening.

Fit-again Paul Pogba is also named in the starting lineup.

There are six changes to the side held by Swansea City last weekend.

Into the team come goalkeeper Sergio Romero, right-back Antonio Valencia, left-back Matteo Darmian, midfielders Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pogba.

They replace David De Gea, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

Chris Smalling, who has been out since March, is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Romero; Valencia (c), Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford