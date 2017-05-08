Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough lineups

Chelsea team to play Middlesbrough

David Luiz has shaken off his injury to start for Chelsea against Middlesbrough this evening, but fellow doubt N’Golo Kante misses out.

Kante’s omission due to a thigh problem is the only change to the side that started against Everton last time out. The PFA player of the year is replaced in midfield by Cesc Fabregas.

Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Middlesbrough team to play Chelsea

Middlesbrough keep predominantly with the side that performed so well in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City last time out for this evening’s trip to Chelsea.

The one change to Steve Agnew’s side see Adama Traore replace Cristhian Stuani in the starting lineup. He came on as a substitute for him during the City game.

Grant Leadbitter and Adlene Guedioura are among the substitutes after shaking off their injuries.

Starting XI: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing, Negredo