Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Sunderland lineups

Chelsea team to play Sunderland

Team to face Sunderland: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Terry (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHESUN pic.twitter.com/rMTplwGKje — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2017

John Terry starts for champions Chelsea in what will be his final Premier League appearance for the club.

Other than Terry’s inclusion, head coach Antonio Conte returns to his favoured starting XI after making several changes for the win over Watford.

There are six changes from the Hornets game. Only Terry, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Willian and Eden Hazard keep their places in the team.

Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, Nathan Ake, Nathaniel Chalobah, Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi drop out.

In come Thibaut Courtois, David Luiz, Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso and Diego Costa.

Sunderland team to play Chelsea

Sunderland make three changes for this afternoon’s game against Chelsea.

Striker Jermain Defoe misses out with a hamstring injury, while Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong also drop out.

In come Joleon Lescott for a first start for the Black Cats, Jack Rodwell and Adnan Januzaj.

Starting XI: Pickford, Jones, Manquillo, O’Shea, Rodwell, Oviedo, Lescott, Larsson, Cattermole, Januzaj, Borini