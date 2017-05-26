Confirmed Team News: Kitchee FC vs Spurs lineups – Kyle Walker starts

FC Kitchee team to play Spurs

Starting XI: Wang, Recio, Cancela, Helio, Azevedo, Ferreira, Lo, Lum, Huang, Lam, Vadocz

Spurs team to play FC Kitchee

Tottenham Hotspur have named a strong side for their post-season friendly against Kitchee FC in Hong Kong.

Perhaps the most notable name on the teamsheet is Kyle Walker. The right-back starts the game, which might indicate that his rumoured transfer to Manchester City is not as close as some Spurs fans feared.

There are also starts for 21-year-old midfielder Filip Lesniak and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Five of the players that started the final Premier League game against Hull City also start this game.

Starting XI: Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Davies, Lesniak, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Eriksen, Son, Janssen.