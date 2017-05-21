Confirmed Team News: Hull City vs Spurs lineups

Hull City team to play Spurs
🔶◾️ | Here’s the @HullCity team to face @SpursOfficial in today’s @PremierLeague clash at the KCOM Stadium #HULTOT pic.twitter.com/yw4jTlSbcS
— Hull City (@HullCity) May 21, 2017
Spurs team to play Hull City
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/zIE3m4nNer
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 21, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is not taking his foot off the pedal despite having nothing to play for against Hull City this afternoon.
There are just two changes for Spurs. Right-back Kieran Trippier returns from injury and Christian Eriksen also comes into the team.
They replace Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele in the starting lineup.
Starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane