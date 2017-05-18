Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Spurs lineups

Leicester team to play Spurs

Leicester City make just one change to the side that pushed Manchester City close last weekend for tonight’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Amartey replaces Andy King in midfield. That change was made as a 68th-minute substitution at the Etihad Stadium.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mahrez, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

Spurs team to play Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier is forced to play at right-back due to the injuries that rule both Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier out of tonight’s game.

Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele come into the team in the two changes from last weekend’s win over Manchester United.

They replace Christian Eriksen and Trippier.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected 21-year-old Filip Lesniak and 18-year-old Samuel Shashoua in a matchday squad for the first time. Both are on the bench.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane