Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Middlesbrough lineups

Liverpool team to play Middlesbrough
Confirmed #LFC team and subs v @Boro pic.twitter.com/kGphR4MkR4
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 21, 2017
Liverpool make just one change to the side that beat West Ham United last time out.
Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has shaken off his injury and comes into the team in place of Divock Origi.
That means England international Daniel Sturridge makes rare successive starts for the Reds.
Starting XI Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge
Middlesbrough team to play Liverpool
Here's how #Boro will line up to face @LFC this afternoon #UTB pic.twitter.com/vyERHg7dBN
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) May 21, 2017
Middlesbrough make two changes for this afternoon’s game against Liverpool.
Grant Leadbitter and Rudy Gestede come into the side at Anfield.
Marten de Roon and Alvaro Negredo drop out of the team.
Starting XI: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Downing, Bamford, Gestede