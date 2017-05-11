Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Celta Vigo lineups

Man Utd team to play Celta Vigo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho names the same starting XI that played in the Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo for tonight’s second leg at Old Trafford.

That means Marcus Rashford, who scored the only goal of the tie so far with a free-kick, once again leads the line.

There are eight changes to the side defeated at Arsenal last weekend.

Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Rashford return to the team.

They replace David De Gea, Axel Tuanzebe, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Starting XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Celta Vigo team to play Man Utd

Celta Vigo name the same team that started in the first leg a week ago.

That means former Manchester City striker John Guidetti and ex-Liverpool man Iago Aspas both play.

Starting XI: Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Radoja, Hernandez; Aspas, Sisto, Guidetti