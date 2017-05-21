Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace lineups

Man Utd team to play Crystal Palace
It's here – our final starting XI of the league season! #MUFC #MUNCRY 🔴 pic.twitter.com/W8QJfOzD3l
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 21, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho names a much-changed side as he rests players for the Europa League final.
Goalkeeper Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell and Josh Harrop all make Premier League debuts, while fellow youngsters Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuenzebe also start.
Crystal Palace team to play Man Utd
Here's the #CPFC team to take on @ManUtd this afternoon…#MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/4RH2Aue0zZ
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 21, 2017