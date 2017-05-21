Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace lineups

Man Utd team to play Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho names a much-changed side as he rests players for the Europa League final.

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell and Josh Harrop all make Premier League debuts, while fellow youngsters Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuenzebe also start.

Crystal Palace team to play Man Utd