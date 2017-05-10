Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Arsenal lineups

Southampton team to play Arsenal

Here's how #SaintsFC line-up to face #Arsenal tonight in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/K6beD1aMzV

— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 10, 2017

Southampton make a solitary change to the side that played out last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City for tonight’s clash with Arsenal at St Mary’s.

Nathan Redmond returns to the team in place of Sofiane Boufal, who drops to the bench.

Starting XI: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Arsenal team to play Southampton

The teams are in – and this is how we line up for #SFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/16nTjsGnof — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 10, 2017

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has recovered from his injury and returns to the team for tonight’s game against Southampton. It is the first time he has played since the defeat at Crystal Palace.

His comeback helps to off-set the loss of Laurent Koscielny, who misses out due to a calf injury.

Mustafi for Koscielny is the only change to the side that beat Manchester United last weekend.

Starting XI: Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck