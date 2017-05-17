Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Man Utd lineups

Southampton team to play Man Utd

Southampton manager Claude Puel makes eight changes to the side the beat Middlesbrough last time out for tonight’s home game against Manchester United.

Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Matt Targett, Steven Davis, James Ward-Prowse, Dusan Tadic, Nathan Redmond and Manolo Gabbiadini all comes in to the team.

Jeremy Pied, Martin Caceres, Ryan Bertrand, Jordy Clasie, Pierre Hojbjerg, Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez and Sofiane Boufal drop out.

Starting XI: Forster, Cédric, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett, Davis (c), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Man Utd team to play Southampton

Here's how #MUFC will line up to face the Saints this evening… #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/wQJRIaW762 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 17, 2017

Manchester United make four changes to the side that lost at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend for tonight’s trip to Southampton.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero makes a rare Premier League start, while Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also come in to the team.

They replace David De Gea, Daley Blind, Michael Carrick and Jesse Lingard.

There is no place in the squad at all for De Gea, with youngster Joel Pereira on the bench.

With a top-four finish beyond his side, Jose Mourinho has spoken of the need to rest players in preparation for the Europa League final a week tonight. He had name-checked Blind as a player who would be rested after a run in the team.

Starting XI: Romero, Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Darmian, Fellaini, Tuanzebe, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rooney, Martial