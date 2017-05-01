Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Liverpool lineups

Watford team to play Liverpool

Watford makes just one enforced changed for tonight’s clash with Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Adraian Mariappa comes into the team to replace the injured Jose Holebas.

Other than that, it is the same side that was beaten by Hull City last time out.

Starting XI: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney, Niang

Liverpool team to play Watford

The #LFC matchday squad for this evening's meeting with @WatfordFC in full pic.twitter.com/90PABPTEcg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names an unchanged side for tonight’s Premier League game against Watford, despite the same players having suffered a disappointing home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

That means fit-again midfielder Adam Lallana has to settle for a place among the substitutes, where he is joined by striker Daniel Sturridge.

Lucas Leiva continues in midfield in the continuing absence of captain Jordan Henderson.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi