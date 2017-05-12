Confirmed Team News: West Brom vs Chelsea lineups

West Brom team to play Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis makes one change to the side that drew with Burnley last time out as he seeks to prevent Chelsea being crowned champions at the Hawthorns this evening.

Allan Nyom comes into the team at left-back in place of Marc Wilson.

Centre-back Jonny Evans is fit to start after overcoming the ankle injury that forced him off against the Clarets.

Hal Robson-Kanu has recovered from a hamstring problem and is among the substitutes, but Matt Phillips is still out.

Starting XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Brunt, Livermore, Fletcher (c), Field, McClean; Rondon

Chelsea team to play West Brom

Team to face West Brom: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #WBACHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017

Chelsea are unchanged from the side that beat Middlesbrough on Monday evening as they seek to wrap up the Premier League title by beating West Brom tonight.

N’Golo Kante is only fit enough for a place on the bench, so Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic continue in midfield.

Captain John Terry is also among the substitutes. Expect another cameo from him if circumstances allow.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard