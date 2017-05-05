Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Spurs lineups

West Ham team to play Spurs

West Ham United make three changes from the side that drew with Stoke City last time out for tonight’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Into the team come Sam Byram, Aaron Cresswell and captain Mark Noble. They replace Edimilson Fernandes, Arthur Masuaku and Havard Nordtveit.

Spurs team to play West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur make just one change to the side that defeated Arsenal last Sunday.

Right-back Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a move away from the north London club in recent days, comes into the team to face West Ham in place of Kieran Trippier.