Daniel Levy discusses Spurs transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has given supporters an insight into the club’s transfer plans.

Levy met Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust for one of their regular meetings last week. The minutes from that meeting have now been published and show that he was quizzed on upcoming transfer activity.

In particular, the supporters were keen to know whether building the new stadium would impact on transfer dealings. Levy told them that the stadium had no bearing on transfers and that success on the field remained important.

Levy was also asked whether he would be tempted to cash-in on a player. The likes of Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld have both been linked with moves away from the north London club in recent weeks. But the chairman repeated head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s claim that no player would be sold for non-footballing reasons if the club didn’t want to sell them.

Finally, he indicated that the club’s successes on the pitch would not yield bumper new contracts for the squad. Levy said players would be expected to honour contracts they were happy to sign at the time. He pointed out that players wouldn’t be pushing for a reduction in their wages if things had gone badly on the pitch.