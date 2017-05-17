Why has David De Gea been dropped for Southampton game?

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been left out of the matchday squad for this evening’s game against Southampton.

That has led to a lot of questions from United fans as to why the Spain international isn’t involved. The matter is the subject of plenty of debate on social media right now.

Here are some of the most popular theories.

Real Madrid

De Gea’s long-touted transfer to Real Madrid is back on and, with nothing left to play for in the Premier League this season, he is being taken out of the firing line to ensure that he can be sold injury-free and at full price early in the transfer window. James Rodriguez also being left out of the Madrid squad to face Celta Vigo this evening has added to speculation that a deal is in the offing.

Europa League starter

Despite manager Jose Mourinho’s public claims that both keepers know that Romero, who has been the preferred keeper in the Europa League all season, will start the final, De Gea is being rested in anticipation of being picked against Ajax. With Champions League qualification resting on the game, Mourinho has had a change of heart and will go with his first-choice keeper.

Not a Europa League starter

The twin theory to the one above is that De Gea thinks that should be situation and is particularly aggrieved that Mourinho has opted to stick with Romero. Since he has so aggrieved, Mourinho has decided not to have that bad feeling around the squad at all for the two final Premier League games before the Europa League final.

Injury

There has been no confirmation of an injury to De Gea, but it is possible he has a niggle that Mourinho and his staff have decided to rest.

Rest

After a long season, De Gea has been given a genuine rest because a top-four finish is now out of reach.