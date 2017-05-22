David De Gea’s motivational message ahead of Europa League final

If you believe, you can achieve 💪🏻

Si crees, llegas pic.twitter.com/w1ksAirGqk — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 22, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken to social media to post a motivational message in the build-up to Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Ajax.

The Spaniard is not expected to start the game, with Argentina international Sergio Romero having played throughout the competition, but is getting his big match mindset ready.

Posting a photo of him diving high to his right to make a save, De Gea wrote on Twitter this afternoon: “If you believe, you can achieve.”

United fans will be hope that doesn’t mean he thinks he ‘be leaving’ Old Trafford this summer.