Diego Costa close to agreeing £75m move worth £650,000-a-week

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is on the verge of finalising a summer transfer to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, according to the Daily Record.

The Blues star is reportedly set to become the world’s best paid player after being offered a deal worth £650,000-a-week after tax.

Costa, aged 28, was linked with a move to China earlier this year. He trained away from the rest of Antonio Conte’s squad for a week and was dropped for a Premier League game against Leicester City as the speculation played out, but ultimately stayed at Stamford Bridge.

But the Brazil-born Spain international is expected to make his move when the transfer window reopens.

Tianjin are publicly declaring that no talks have taken place with Costa. But the club’s owner Shu Yuhui, who has previously been photographed with Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes , says he has two or three pre-contract agreements in place with stars of European football.