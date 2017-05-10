Diego Costa speaks out over China transfer

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has publicly addressed rumours of an impending move to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with a switch to a Chinese club in recent months, with touted as the most likely destination. But Costa has now spoken out to claim that a transfer to the Far East is not inevitable.

He was at pains to point out that he is in control of his own destiny and indicated that moving to China was not necessarily on his agenda.

According to The Guardian , he told South American broadcaster DirecTV Sports: “I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China.”

Costa has scored 20 goals in 33 league games so far this season to fire the Blues to the brink of a second Premier League title in three seasons.

But he was dropped and forced to train away from the rest of the first-team squad when rumours of a transfer to China first surfaced back in February.