Everton and Chelsea dominate England U20 World Cup squad

England’s squad for this summer’s Under-20 World Cup has been announced.

Coach Paul Simpson’s squad is dominated by Everton and Chelsea players.

The Toffees provide five members of the 21-man squad, with defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Callum Connolly, midfielder Kieran Dowell and forwards Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all included.

Premier League table-toppers Chelsea contribute defenders Fikayo Tomori and Jake Clarke-Salter, plus striker Dominic Solanke to the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah are also included, as are Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo and Ovie Ejaria.

Newly-promoted Newcastle United and Middlesbrough are among the other teams with two representatives in the squad. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and striker Adam Amstrong are both included, while Boro pair Dael Fry and Harrison Chapman will make the trip, too.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is part of the squad, but team-mate Axel Tuanzebe has been omitted on the grounds that he is need for first-team duties.

Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts (currently on loan at Celtic) and Chelsea’s Izzy Brown (currently on loan at Huddersfield Town) were made unavailable for similar reasons.

The squad will meet up at St George’s Park this afternoon before travelling to Osaka, in Japan, for a training camp. The tournament is being held in South Korea.

England are in Group A and start their campaign against Argentina at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Saturday, May 20. They then face Guinea at the same venue on Tuesday, May 23.

Their final group game comes against the hosts in Suwon on Friday, May 26.