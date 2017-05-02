Everton’s former Spurs winger Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act

Everton and England winger Aaron Lennon has been detained under the Mental Heath Act amid fears for his welfare, according to the Daily Mail .

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United star, aged 30, was reportedly involved in a 20-minute negotiation with police officers after being found in a precarious situation.

Police were called to a location close to the M602 in Salford, Greater Manchester, by members of the public who were concerned about Lennon’s state of mind on Sunday afternoon.

Lennon, who was wearing a tracksuit, was stopped by officers on Stott Lane, close to Salford Royal Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 4.35pm on Sunday, April 30, 2017 to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man. Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

Lennon, who has 21 caps for England, joined the Toffees from Everton in a £4m deal in 2015. He has not played for Ronald Koeman’s side since February 11, when he featured in a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough.

A statement released by the Merseyside club read: “Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time.”