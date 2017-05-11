Famous Football Players Who Love To Play Games

Now, there would always be that curiosity to know if footballers actually enjoy replicating what they do on the real pitch on a TV screen inside a room. If you have done something all through your life, there might be a tendency for you to stay very far away from that activity during your free time. But this is not the case for several famous footballers. Now, we are not just talking about playing UK Casino Online here, but football themed games as well. Many high profile footballers enjoy playing football games and some of them are listed below.

Seven Popular Football Players Who Love Playing Soccer Video Games

1. Wendell Lira

He may not have enjoyed massive fame in football, but he did have his moments. He is the player who took the 2015’s Fifa Puskas Award from Lionel Messi with his amazing goal in a game between Goianésia and Atletico Goianiense in the Brazilian lower leagues. Lira loves football video games so much that when he had to end his career at 27 he went into professional video gaming. He is said to have earned more in gaming than he ever earned in football.

2. Fernando Torres

The former Liverpool, Chelsea, and current Atletico Madrid front man is another lover of games. The story is that Torres even had a £35,000 gaming room in his house while at Liverpool. Of course, Torres who is known to be prudent in his financial dealings wouldn’t have done this if it was not for pure love. This love actually earned him a position on the cover of Pro Evolution Soccer game.

3. Andrea Pirlo

The Italy great and former Juventus midfield maestro is obsessed with football video games. Can you imagine a footballer of his calibre talking about his love for video games by addressing it as the second greatest invention of all time? He even considers games better than real football itself and wine, which he is also known to enjoy. He enjoyed playing games with former team-mates Alessandro Nesta, who is another game addict by the way.

4. Wojciech Szczesny

The Polish footballer and former Arsenal man was once captured in his home enjoying the FIFA 15 game. The funny thing is that it was discovered that he sold himself to Manchester United to buy Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This is what love for the game can cause a player to do.

5. David James

The man that people loved to hate as the England national team keeper once said that his lost form at some point during his Liverpool career because he had been staying up late playing games and handling the game controller for too long.

6. Ryan Babel

This Dutch player spent the entire period of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa playing Pro Evolution Soccer. Of course, he did not feature for even a second as his national team came second in the tournament, so the game was the closest he got to the action..

7. Paul Pogba

The last World Cup revealed Paul Pogba’s love for management simulation game Football Manager. The funny thing though is that he chose to manage Chelsea. Of course, who wouldn’t love to have himself in his team? Pogba went ahead to sign himself in the game.