FIFA investigate Paul Pogba’s transfer to Man Utd

Paul Pogba’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United is to be the subject of a FIFA investigation, according to AFP.
Football’s governing body is to examine the deal in the wake of documents uncovered by Football Leaks.
The whistleblowing website has acquired the documents relating to Pogba’s £89m move. As well as confirming Pogba’s mammoth salary, it also reveals that his agent Mino Raiola, who brokered the deal, will pocket more than £41m from United over the course of his client’s time at Old Trafford.
Pogba, aged 24, earns a basic wage of £165,588-a-week from United, and will receive an annual loyalty bonus of more than £3.4m from next year.
If United win the Europa League, the France international’s basic wage would increase by £36,000-a-week. He would earn an additional £255,000 in commercial rights next year.
AFP has not yet confirmed the nature or scope of the investigation into the transfer.
More to follow.