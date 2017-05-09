FIFA investigate Paul Pogba’s transfer to Man Utd

Paul Pogba’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United is to be the subject of a FIFA investigation, according to AFP .

Football’s governing body is to examine the deal in the wake of documents uncovered by Football Leaks.

The whistleblowing website has acquired the documents relating to Pogba’s £89m move. As well as confirming Pogba’s mammoth salary, it also reveals that his agent Mino Raiola, who brokered the deal, will pocket more than £41m from United over the course of his client’s time at Old Trafford.

Pogba, aged 24, earns a basic wage of £165,588-a-week from United, and will receive an annual loyalty bonus of more than £3.4m from next year.

If United win the Europa League, the France international’s basic wage would increase by £36,000-a-week. He would earn an additional £255,000 in commercial rights next year.

AFP has not yet confirmed the nature or scope of the investigation into the transfer.

More to follow.