Former Arsenal captain linked with Watford transfer

Watford are plotting a summer move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, according to the Watford Observer .

Former Arsenal captain Vermaelen, aged 31, left the Emirates Stadium for the Camp Nou in 2014. He has endured a series of injury problems since then and has been restricted to just 11 league appearances over the past three seasons.

He is currently on loan in Italy with Roma, but has also found playing time difficult to come by at the Stadio Olimpico.

But the Hornets are said to be prepared to offer him a chance to return to the Premier League.

Club owner Gino Pozzo is said to be interested in the Belgium international, but any formal move to complete his signing is still some way off.

Pozzo is said to be hopeful that Vermaelen can be lured back to north London. The centre-back is married to English TV presenter Polly Parsons.

Watford train next door to Arsenal at London Colney, so it would be a return to familiar territory for the former Gunner.