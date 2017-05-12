Former Man Utd and Ajax keeper Edwin van der Sar looks ahead to Europa League final

Edwin van der Sar is looking forward to the Europa League between two of his former clubs.

The legendary goalkeeper won the Champions League with both Ajax and Manchester United, and will now be in the crowd in Stockholm later this month to watch the two sides compete to with another European trophy.

Sharing photos of him lifting the European Cup with both teams, he wrote on Twitter: “What a final in Stockholm! Different trophy but two great clubs. @AFCAjax @ManUtd #WeAreBack.”

Despite having a foot in both camps, Van Der Sar came through the ranks at Ajax and is back on their payroll so it is unlikely his loyalties will be divided.