Former West Ham and Spurs player makes it clear who he is supporting tonight

Played for both @WestHamUtd and @SpursOfficial scored for both in this London derby. But love only one ⚒⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/wSmCPAT20A — Bobby Zamora (@RobertZamora25) May 5, 2017

Former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Bobby Zamora has made it clear where his loyalties lie ahead of tonight’s Premier League game between the two sides.

Writing on Twitter, Zamora pointed out that he had played for both sides and scored for them both in this fixture. But he went on to say that he loves only one of them. He subsequent use of emojis of hammers made it clear which team he had in mind.

Zamora joined Spurs from Brighton in July 2003. But he made only 18 appearances for the north London club and scored his sole goal for them in a League Cup game against West Ham.

The Hammers signed him in 2004 as part of the deal that saw Jermain Defoe move in the opposite direction. He went on to score 40 goals in 142 games for them until his departure to Fulham in 2008.