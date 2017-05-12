Gareth Bale to Man Utd likelier than ever

Gareth Bale’s much mooted transfer to Manchester United is much likelier this summer than at any other point in his Real Madrid career to date, according to The Independent .

United wanted to sign the Wales international when he left Tottenham Hotspur to move to the Bernabeu in 2013 and have been linked with attempts to lure him to Old Trafford ever since.

Sources at both clubs reportedly told The Independent that a deal is currently “much likelier” than was previously the case.

Bale, aged 27, is said to be willing to move to United if Los Blancos decide to sell him.

He is coming to the end of an injury-hit fourth season in Spain. He has been restricted to just 19 La Liga appearances so far this term and Isco has impressed in his absence.

But there are still a few issues to overcome, not least the fact that manager Jose Mourinho is undecided and would prefer to sign Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann if faced with a choice between the two potential marquee signings.