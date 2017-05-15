Gianluigi Donnarumma set to join Man Utd or Man City

Manchester United face competition from local rivals Manchester City to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to The Sun , the Italian starlet has told friends that he will be moving to England. He enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and is reportedly available for just £20m given that he could walk away for a considerably lower fee at the end of next season.

United are said to be the frontrunners to sign the teenage keeper, but they face competition from City, who have been experiencing well-documented problems between the sticks this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side will apparently offer Donnarumma a £70,000-a-week deal to swap the San Siro for the Etihad Stadium.

Donnarumma, who is 6ft 5in tall, has been a revelation since breaking into the AC Milan first team in October 2015. He has since clocked up 39 appearances and established himself as the Rossoneri’s first-choice keeper.

He has also won three caps for Italy and is viewed as the natural successor to his childhood hero, Gianluigi Buffon, for the Azzurri.