GIF: Animated David Luiz gets a ball stuck in his hair

Little tease from an upcoming #animation on the Champions elect. Character design by @daveflanagan #davidluiz #chelseafc pic.twitter.com/AdC7hQFMgc
— James Armstrong (@JamesA_Design) May 11, 2017
Preparations are being done on a host of fronts for the anticipated coronation of Chelsea as Premier League champions. That includes design work to accompany the raft of coverage that will be published if the Blues get the job done against West Bromwich Albion this evening.
The Guardian have given a sneak peek of what they have lined up. The newspaper is working with artist Dave Flanagan on some animations of the Chelsea players, including the one you can see above in which Brazilian centre-back David Luiz gets a ball stuck in his curly hair.